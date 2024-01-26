Newscast for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Gov. Sarah Sanders sides with Texas in its border conflict with the Biden Administration

-A group submits a third version of a proposal to boost accountability standards of private schools receiving state dollars

-AG Tim Griffin rejects a proposed FOIA ballot measure for a third time

-An experimental drug combination holds promise for treating advanced cancer

