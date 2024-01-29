Newscast for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Jan. 29, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Lawmakers approve funds for rural hospitals

-Jury selection begins in the killing of a northwest Arkansas police officer

-Officials discuss an effort to roll back Arkansas' total abortion ban

-A new specialty license plate helps to fund dyslexia services

