Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-AG Tim Griffin approves the ballot title of an effort to expand open records laws

-Griffin rejects a proposal to expand access to medical marijuana

-Two central Arkansas jail escapees are back in custody

-A levee breach prompts a flood warning in Poinsett County

