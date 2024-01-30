© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Newscast for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published January 30, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-AG Tim Griffin approves the ballot title of an effort to expand open records laws

-Griffin rejects a proposal to expand access to medical marijuana

-Two central Arkansas jail escapees are back in custody

-A levee breach prompts a flood warning in Poinsett County

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Daniel Breen