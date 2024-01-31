Newscast for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A group drops a lawsuit against Attorney General Tim Griffin over ballot measure rejections

-A new report sheds light on Arkansas' workforce training challenges

-The boyhood home of musician Levon Helm is rejected from the National Register of Historic Places

-Supporters get a sneak peek of the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's new headquarters

