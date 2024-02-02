© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 2, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The newest member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections was fired from a policing job for lying about a sexual relationship with a minor

-Gov. Sanders will visit Texas in support of the state's conflict with the federal government over border policies

-The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences reaches a fundraising milestone

-A program seeking to connect needy families with resources expands its presence in central Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
