Newscast for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 2, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The newest member of the Arkansas Board of Corrections was fired from a policing job for lying about a sexual relationship with a minor

-Gov. Sanders will visit Texas in support of the state's conflict with the federal government over border policies

-The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences reaches a fundraising milestone

-A program seeking to connect needy families with resources expands its presence in central Arkansas

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.