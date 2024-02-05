© 2024
Newscast for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 5, 2024 at 7:32 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The newest Corrections Board member resigns after backlash over his 2018 firing for lying about a sexual relationship with a minor

-Pro-Palestine protestors block a major road link between Arkansas and Tennessee over the weekend

-AG Tim Griffin threatens legal action over the Board of Corrections' appointment of an interim Corrections Secretary

-State revenue falls by about 5% compared to January 2023

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
