Newscast for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 5, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The newest Corrections Board member resigns after backlash over his 2018 firing for lying about a sexual relationship with a minor

-Pro-Palestine protestors block a major road link between Arkansas and Tennessee over the weekend

-AG Tim Griffin threatens legal action over the Board of Corrections' appointment of an interim Corrections Secretary

-State revenue falls by about 5% compared to January 2023

