Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-The interim head of the Arkansas Department of Corrections resigns

-Little Rock's mayor is appointed to a FEMA advisory board

-Sexual assault survivors of any age can now file civil claims in Arkansas

-Central Arkansas Library System officials begin renovations on Little Rock's Main Library

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.