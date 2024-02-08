© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 8, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A deadline for a new literacy program under the Arkansas LEARNS Act passes

-A group seeking to loosen restrictions on medical marijuana re-submits their proposal

-Black History comes to the stage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre

-A jury fails to reach a verdict in the capital murder trial of a Pine Bluff woman

