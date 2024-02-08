Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 8, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-A deadline for a new literacy program under the Arkansas LEARNS Act passes

-A group seeking to loosen restrictions on medical marijuana re-submits their proposal

-Black History comes to the stage at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre

-A jury fails to reach a verdict in the capital murder trial of a Pine Bluff woman

