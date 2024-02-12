© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published February 12, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Juvenile detention facilities are at or over the ideal capacity, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services

-Gov. Sarah Sanders hires a consultant to improve efficiency in the state's Executive Branch

-An EF-1 tornado touched down in Saline County on Friday

-The CDC has classified Arkansas as a High activity level area for the flu

-Shorter College in North Little Rock breaks ground on a $1.8 million technology hub.

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
