Newscast for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, Feb. 12, 2024.

Today's headlines:

-Juvenile detention facilities are at or over the ideal capacity, according to the Arkansas Department of Human Services

-Gov. Sarah Sanders hires a consultant to improve efficiency in the state's Executive Branch

-An EF-1 tornado touched down in Saline County on Friday

-The CDC has classified Arkansas as a High activity level area for the flu

-Shorter College in North Little Rock breaks ground on a $1.8 million technology hub.

