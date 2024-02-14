Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- State lawmakers provide preliminary approval for a $5.5-million contract with McKinsey & Co.

-Progress continues on a "monument to the unborn" at the Arkansas State Capitol

- The state of Arkansas is directing $30 million in federal funds toward improving mental health and substance abuse services

- Six religious institutions have received grants to increase security measures for their congregations

- ARDOT recommends that a contractor be held in default for contract delays on an I-30 widening project

