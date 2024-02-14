© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 14, 2024 at 9:04 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- State lawmakers provide preliminary approval for a $5.5-million contract with McKinsey & Co.

-Progress continues on a "monument to the unborn" at the Arkansas State Capitol

- The state of Arkansas is directing $30 million in federal funds toward improving mental health and substance abuse services

- Six religious institutions have received grants to increase security measures for their congregations

- ARDOT recommends that a contractor be held in default for contract delays on an I-30 widening project

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
