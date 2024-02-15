Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Two Arkansas Schools dedicated to educating blind and deaf students will undergo renovations

- More than 40% of Arkansas charter schools have received either a D or F rating in the latest report

- Arkansans employed with the state's Executive Branch have a revised pay system for fiscal year ending June 30

- An Arkansas political activist is working to recall a top Republican Party official in Wisconsin

- The EPA will allow farmers to spray existing Dicamba supplies in the 2024 growing season, with limitations

- The Great Backyard Bird Count Begins on Friday

