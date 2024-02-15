© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 15, 2024 at 9:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 15, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- Two Arkansas Schools dedicated to educating blind and deaf students will undergo renovations

- More than 40% of Arkansas charter schools have received either a D or F rating in the latest report

- Arkansans employed with the state's Executive Branch have a revised pay system for fiscal year ending June 30

- An Arkansas political activist is working to recall a top Republican Party official in Wisconsin

- The EPA will allow farmers to spray existing Dicamba supplies in the 2024 growing season, with limitations

- The Great Backyard Bird Count Begins on Friday

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
