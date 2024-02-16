© 2024
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 16, 2024 at 8:56 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- The Board of Correction has voted to confirm Lindsey Wallace as the new Department of Corrections Secretary

- Governor Sarah Sanders has appointed Lona McCastlain to lead the state's parole board

- The inaugural Lithium Innovation Summit is on going in Little Rock

- An advocacy group has resubmitted a proposal to the state attorney general to hold private schools in Arkansas to higher standards

- The Central Arkansas Library is investigating a suspected hacking attempt that has shut down their network

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
