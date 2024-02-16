Newscast for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- The Board of Correction has voted to confirm Lindsey Wallace as the new Department of Corrections Secretary

- Governor Sarah Sanders has appointed Lona McCastlain to lead the state's parole board

- The inaugural Lithium Innovation Summit is on going in Little Rock

- An advocacy group has resubmitted a proposal to the state attorney general to hold private schools in Arkansas to higher standards

- The Central Arkansas Library is investigating a suspected hacking attempt that has shut down their network

