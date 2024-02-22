© 2024
A Service of UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KUAR is experiencing disruptions in Monticello due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 22, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- A Maternal health roundtable with state leaders was held at UAMS Wednesday

- Former President Bill Clinton visits Little Rock for a naturalization ceremony

- Reporter Josie Lenora previews the race for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

- Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects a ballot title aiming to change how the AG approves ballot initiative titles.

- Little Rock's Metropolitan Housing Alliance has voted to fill an open board seat

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Tags
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
See stories by Nathan Treece