Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- A Maternal health roundtable with state leaders was held at UAMS Wednesday

- Former President Bill Clinton visits Little Rock for a naturalization ceremony

- Reporter Josie Lenora previews the race for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court

- Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects a ballot title aiming to change how the AG approves ballot initiative titles.

- Little Rock's Metropolitan Housing Alliance has voted to fill an open board seat

