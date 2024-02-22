Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024
Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.
Today's headlines:
- A Maternal health roundtable with state leaders was held at UAMS Wednesday
- Former President Bill Clinton visits Little Rock for a naturalization ceremony
- Reporter Josie Lenora previews the race for Chief Justice of the Arkansas Supreme Court
- Attorney General Tim Griffin rejects a ballot title aiming to change how the AG approves ballot initiative titles.
- Little Rock's Metropolitan Housing Alliance has voted to fill an open board seat
