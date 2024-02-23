Newscast for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024.

Today's headlines:

- A new app aims to combat opioid addiction and overdoses in Arkansas

- Reporter Josie Lenora previews the races you'll find on the Super Tuesday Ballot

- Flu rates in Arkansas remain "very high" according to the Arkansas Department of Health

- Another Arkansas man has been charged for his connection to the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021

- The SoMa district in Little Rock is gearing up for the April 8th total solar eclipse

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.