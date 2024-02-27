© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 27, 2024 at 8:58 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

- A lawsuit is ongoing against the state of Arkansas over how citizens place amendments on the ballot

- The leader of the Arkansas Senate calls for the resignation of a Board of Corrections member

- Dollar Tree Inc. has agreed to a significant plea agreement to charges stemming from a rat infestation

- Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen previews some of the judicial races on the March 5 ballot

- The 50th annual Governor's Conference on Tourism continues in Northeast Arkansas

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
