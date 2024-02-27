Daily Newscast for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

- A lawsuit is ongoing against the state of Arkansas over how citizens place amendments on the ballot

- The leader of the Arkansas Senate calls for the resignation of a Board of Corrections member

- Dollar Tree Inc. has agreed to a significant plea agreement to charges stemming from a rat infestation

- Little Rock Public Radio's Daniel Breen previews some of the judicial races on the March 5 ballot

- The 50th annual Governor's Conference on Tourism continues in Northeast Arkansas

