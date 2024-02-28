© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 28, 2024 at 8:11 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

- Two Democratic candidates are vying to replace a longtime state lawmaker from Pine Bluff

- AG Tim Griffin has rejected a proposed ballot initiative aiming to repeal many taxes on tobacco products

- The West Memphis School District and Board must pay legal fees and a fine for violating FOIA

- Five Companies have submitted proposals to manage LEARNS Act voucher funding in Arkansas

- The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Previews is 15th annual Juneteenth celebration

