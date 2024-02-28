Daily Newscast for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

- Two Democratic candidates are vying to replace a longtime state lawmaker from Pine Bluff

- AG Tim Griffin has rejected a proposed ballot initiative aiming to repeal many taxes on tobacco products

- The West Memphis School District and Board must pay legal fees and a fine for violating FOIA

- Five Companies have submitted proposals to manage LEARNS Act voucher funding in Arkansas

- The Mosaic Templars Cultural Center Previews is 15th annual Juneteenth celebration

