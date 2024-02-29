© 2024
KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published February 29, 2024 at 8:00 AM CST

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024.

- An Arkansas monk has been removed from service following reports of child abuse

- Central Arkansas Water begins expansion into west Pulaski County

- The 22nd Little Rock Marathon is set for this weekend

- The Arkansas Correctional School District has appointed an interim superintendent

- Some Bryant City Departments are combining with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
