Daily Newscast for Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, Leap Day, Feb. 29, 2024.

- An Arkansas monk has been removed from service following reports of child abuse

- Central Arkansas Water begins expansion into west Pulaski County

- The 22nd Little Rock Marathon is set for this weekend

- The Arkansas Correctional School District has appointed an interim superintendent

- Some Bryant City Departments are combining with the Saline County Emergency Communications Center

