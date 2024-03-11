Daily Newscast for Monday, March 11, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 11, 2024.

- Three people are dead and at least five are injured after a shooting in Jonesboro early Sunday

- Republican Arkansas U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford and Steve Womack secure federal funding for various initiatives

- A judge will allow plaintiffs challenging an Arkansas law changing the petition process to amend their complaint

- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues her trade mission to South Korea and Japan

- Hot Springs native Bill Whitworth, who served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, dies at 87

