KUAR in Monticello is down temporarily due to issues concerning the transmitter. We appreciate your patience as we actively work to resolve the issues.

Daily Newscast for Monday, March 11, 2024

KUAR | By Daniel Breen
Published March 11, 2024 at 7:55 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, March 11, 2024.

- Three people are dead and at least five are injured after a shooting in Jonesboro early Sunday

- Republican Arkansas U.S. Reps. Rick Crawford and Steve Womack secure federal funding for various initiatives

- A judge will allow plaintiffs challenging an Arkansas law changing the petition process to amend their complaint

- Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders continues her trade mission to South Korea and Japan

- Hot Springs native Bill Whitworth, who served as editor-in-chief of The Atlantic, dies at 87

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
Local Newscast KUAR Newscasts
Daniel Breen
Daniel Breen is News Director of Little Rock Public Radio.
