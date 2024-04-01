Daily Newscast for Monday, April 1, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, March 29, 2024.

- A new test will soon be replacing the ACT for many public school students in Arkansas

- U.S. Senator John Boozman says around $100 million has been secured for nursing departments in multiple medical schools

- Arkansas is expected to receive around $1 billion to update the state's broadband infrastructure

- Hospitals are preparing for the April 8 eclipse

- Arkansas officials are working on outreach events and meetings to fill gaps in maternal health in the state

