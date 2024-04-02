Daily Newscast for Tuesday, April 2, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

- Arkansas State Police are investing a shooting that left one person dead and another injured

- 40 members of the Arkansas National Guard are headed to the U.S. southern border as part of "Operation Lone Star"

- The federal judge set to preside over a lawsuit challenging LEARNS will not recuse himself, despite utilizing aspects of the law

- A ceremony commemorating one year since an deadly EF3 tornado caused widespread destruction in Arkansas was held in Walnut Valley

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.