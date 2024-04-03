Daily Newscast for Wednesday, April 3, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, April 3, 2024.

- Deceased Little Rock airport director Bryan Malinowski was posthumously awarded a $24,000 bonus

- A Conway man has pleaded guilty to a charge of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl resulting in death

- Results from Tuesday's runoff primary elections are in

- Arkansas state revenue rose sharply in March

- Park Plaza Mall is partnering with Museum of Discovery for an eclipse watch party

