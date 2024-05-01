Daily Newscast for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

- Bills putting more restrictions on cryptocurrency mining in Arkansas have passed through the state senate

- A new lawsuit by the ACLU is challenging a shift away from optional gender-neutral driver's licenses

- State Lawmakers will consider an emergency rule that would remove the option for electronic signatures on voter registration forms

- Education officials discussed the Arkansas LEARNS Act at the Rotary Club of Little Rock on Tuesday

- A bill authorizing a market adjustment of up to 3% for state employee pay has passed through the state senate

