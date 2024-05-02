© 2024
Daily Newscast for Thursday, May 2, 2024.

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 2, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, May 2, 2024.

- Attorney General Tim Griffin is leading a legal challenge to the Biden administration's attempt to close the "gun show loophole"

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has signed two laws putting new restrictions on cryptocurrency mines in the state

- An attempt to withhold state funding from Arkansas PBS failed in the state House of Representatives

- A nonprofit that provides support for Arkansas' transgender community is dealing with continued property destruction and theft

- Little Rock Animal Village is hosting a free cat neutering clinic on Friday

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
