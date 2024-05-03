Daily Newscast for Friday, May 3, 2024.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, May 3, 2024.

- Arkansas lawmakers have given final approval to the state's $6.3 billion budget for the next fiscal year

- An emergency rule approved by Arkansas Lawmakers bars Arkansans from using electronic signatures on voter registration applications, except at a handful of state agencies

- Governor Sanders has signed a new executive order striking back at the Biden administration's expanded Title IX rules

- U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton is leading legislation that would bar students convicted of offenses during campus protests from receiving federal or state student loan forgiveness

- Arkansas' gross income for April was higher than forecasted but lower than April of 2023

