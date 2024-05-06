Daily Newscast for Monday, May 6, 2024.

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, May 6, 2024.

- A statue of civil rights icon Daisy Bates will be placed at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday to represent Arkansas within the statuary hall

- Funding for rural broadband expansion in Arkansas is being allocated

- Recycling rates for North Little Rock, Sherwood and Little Rock will increase somewhat over the next three years

- U.S. Rep Steve Womack visited the site of the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse last week

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.

