Daily Newscast for Tuesday, May 7, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, May 7, 2024.

- Applications for Arkansas' fourth casino will open Sunday, May 12

- State officials kicked off National Foster Care Month urging Arkansans to be more active in the foster care system

- Senator Linda Chesterfield is retiring after 20 years of service in the state legislature

- The Pulaski County Special School District has set a Guinness World Record for the world's largest human circuit

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.