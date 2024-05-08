© 2024
Daily Newscast for Wednesday, May 8, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published May 8, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

- U.S. District Judge Lee Rudofsky partially granted a preliminary injunction on a law dictating how race can be taught in Arkansas schools

- Arkansas and Missouri attorneys general have announced a lawsuit challenging the Biden administration's Title IX expansion

- A statue of civil rights icon Daisy Bates will be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol's Statuary Hall this afternoon

- The chief of staff of First Gentleman Bryan Sanders has resigned

- Union Pacific Railroad is preparing to test a hybrid prototype locomotive this month

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
