Daily Newscast for Monday, May 13, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, May 13, 2024.

- Arkansas Medicaid Director Janet Mann says the Department of Health is working to improve maternal healthcare under Gov. Sarah Sanders executive order in March

- Arkansas Senate Pro Tem Bart Hester says even though income tax cuts were not addressed during the fiscal session, it is still an issue that lawmakers want to take up

- Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson spoke about attending the unveiling of Little Rock Nine mentor Daisy Bates' statue at the US Capitol

- A possible partnership between Little Rock Animal Village and Best Friends Animal Society was hotly debated at a recent city meeting

