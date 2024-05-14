Daily Newscast for Tuesday, May 14, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

- A community in Northeast Arkansas is questioning why a Jonesboro man who died in police custody did not receive medical attention before he was arrested

- Two people died in a plane crash in eastern Arkansas Sunday night

- The Arkansas Department of Commerce has distributed over $20 million to strengthen state nursing programs

- A Federal judge has denied a motion for a stay of proceedings pending an appeal in a lawsuit challenging portions of the LEARNS Act

- Longtime UAPB Chancellor Laurence Alexander has announced he is leaving to lead a university in Michigan

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.