Daily Newscast for Wednesday, May 15, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

- A legislative panel asked questions Tuesday about the production of a show filmed inside a Pulaski County jail

- Pulaski County Judge Barry Hyde delivered a State of the County address Tuesday

- Uncertainty continues over a proposed monument to the unborn at the Arkansas Capitol

- A group has formed in opposition to a proposal to repeal a casino license in Pope County

- Walmart said in a statement it us cutting hundreds of its corporate jobs

- A new development called Providence Park will provide permanent housing to those experiencing chronic homelessness

- Arkansas Children's Hospital has received a $1-million donation

