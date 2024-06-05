© 2024
Daily Newscast for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 5, 2024 at 8:34 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

- Little Rock City Board approved an ordinance and resolution aimed at solidifying tenant rights

- The 15th annual Juneteenth celebration from Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is coming soon

- Agents with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are canvasing areas in Northwest Arkansas devastated by tornadoes in late May.

- The May general revenue report for Arkansas is now available

