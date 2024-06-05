Daily Newscast for Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

- Little Rock City Board approved an ordinance and resolution aimed at solidifying tenant rights

- The 15th annual Juneteenth celebration from Mosaic Templars Cultural Center is coming soon

- Agents with the Federal Emergency Management Agency are canvasing areas in Northwest Arkansas devastated by tornadoes in late May.

- The May general revenue report for Arkansas is now available

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.