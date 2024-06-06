© 2024
KLRE will experience disruption today due to scheduled routine maintenance of the tower. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Daily Newscast for Thursday, June 6, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 6, 2024 at 8:28 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, June 6, 2024.

- A voter registration non-profit has filed a lawsuit against the Secretary of State challenging a new rule that invalidates electronic signatures for voter registrations

- Advocates for a ceasefire in Gaza are asking the Little Rock City Board to adopt a ceasefire resolution

- Little Rock Board of Directors will pay half of a settlement in two lawsuits filed against former city police chief Keith Humphrey

- A report released by the Arkansas Department of Health showed no abortions reported in the state during 2023

- Little Rock city leaders renamed a portion of Arch Street to Bruce T. Moore Way in a ceremony Wednesday morning

- A new exhibit at the state capitol honors emergency medical service workers

Nathan Treece
Nathan Treece is a reporter and local host of NPR's Morning Edition for Little Rock Public Radio.
