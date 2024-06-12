Daily Newscast for Wednesday, June 12, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Wednesday, June 12, 2024.

- Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders has called a special session of the general assembly on June 17

- A lawsuit is underway challenging the constitutionality of a part of the Arkansas LEARNS Act

- A meeting of the Capitol Arts and Grounds committee Tuesday discussed plans for the proposed "Monument to the Unborn"

- Arkansas is set to receive just under $13 million as part of a settlement against the Johnson & Johnson company

-Arkansas could be getting new funding from the federal government to reduce flood risk

- The Arkansas Museum of Fine Arts celebrated its inaugural year following reopening at its annual meeting Tuesday

