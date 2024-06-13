Daily Newscast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, June 13, 2024.

- Education policy researchers voice their support for the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment

- The Arkansas Racing Commission has voted to accept the Cherokee Nation Entertainment's application for a casino license in Pope County

- Arkansas lawmakers discussed food deserts, raw milk sales, and more at a joint meeting of the state Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development committees

- Hot Springs cannabis dispensary "Green Springs" has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board

