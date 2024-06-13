© 2024
KUAR & KLRE are off the air due to technical issues. We are actively working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience.

Daily Newscast for Thursday, June 13, 2024

KUAR | By Nathan Treece
Published June 13, 2024 at 7:03 AM CDT

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Thursday, June 13, 2024.

- Education policy researchers voice their support for the Arkansas Educational Rights Amendment

- The Arkansas Racing Commission has voted to accept the Cherokee Nation Entertainment's application for a casino license in Pope County

- Arkansas lawmakers discussed food deserts, raw milk sales, and more at a joint meeting of the state Agriculture, Forestry, and Economic Development committees

- Hot Springs cannabis dispensary "Green Springs" has had its license revoked by the Alcoholic Beverage Control board

Listen to live newscasts from Little Rock Public Radio each weekday during NPR's Morning Edition from 6 to 9 a.m., during All Things Considered from 4 to 6 p.m., and online at littlerockpublicradio.org.
