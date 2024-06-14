Afternoon Newscast for Friday, June 14, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Friday, June 14, 2024.

- Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms Agents who shot a Little Rock airport executive during a raid will not be charged, a prosecuting attorney said Friday.

- UAMS becomes the first in the U.S. to offer new SAINT treatment to patients struggling with major depressive disorder.

- Hendrix College announces partnership with Clinton School of Public Service to admit graduates of the college into Masters of Public Service program.

- Some state employees will receive a 3% pay increase in late June.

- North Little Rock Library system set to host community cleanup day at Emerald Park.

