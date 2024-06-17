Daily Newscast for Monday, June 17, 2024

Here's the latest local and regional news from the Little Rock Public Radio Newsroom for Monday, June 17, 2024.

- An Arkansas judge has dismissed a lawsuit over the 2022 Pregnant Workers Fairness Act

- A special session of the Arkansas State Legislature convenes today to discuss income tax cuts and funding Arkansas Game and Fish Commission

- Hino Motors in Marion will close in 2027, cutting jobs for 1,300 workers

- Mosaic Templars Cultural Center hosted its 15th annual Juneteenth in Da Rock Street Festival on Saturday

