Arkansas to receive $3 million from feds to support tourism rebound

Arkansas will receive more than $3 million from federal grants aimed at supporting travel, tourism and outdoor recreation. The announcement was made Monday by U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo.

The state’s grant funding is part of $314 million in American Rescue Plan money that is being allocated to 34 states. All 59 states and territories were invited to apply for these grants.

These investments will support marketing, infrastructure, workforce and other projects to rejuvenate safe leisure, business, and international travel. Additional state grants are expected to be awarded in coming weeks and months.

“Rebuilding the travel and tourism industry is a key component of the Biden administration’s plan to build back better and restore the competitiveness of the United States on the global stage,” said Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “The state tourism grants give states and territories the flexible opportunity to boost their local tourism industry and ensure that jobs are restored and tourists return safely.”

Arkansas tourism officials said the state would spend its money as follows: