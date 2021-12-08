© 2021
Local & Regional News

University of Arkansas-Little Rock to change sports conference division

KUAR | By Associated Press
Published December 8, 2021 at 5:24 PM CST
2021-12-04 16.57.57LRT vs U of A.jpg
Mark Wagner
/
UA Little Rock
The UA Little Rock Trojans, seen here playing the Razorbacks at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville on Saturday, will be moving from the Sun Belt Conference to the Ohio Valley Conference.

The University of Arkansas System has approved UA Little Rock's request to pursue a move to the Ohio Valley Conference.

Chancellor Christina Drale intends the school to join the conference on July 1.

Arkansas-Little Rock is a member of the Sun Belt Conference for all sports except wrestling (PAC-12). The Ohio Valley currently has 10 members, but next year Belmont will join the Missouri Valley Conference and Austin Peay will join the ASUN Conference.

This is the latest in a flurry of moves by schools since Oklahoma and Texas agreed to leave the Big 12 for the Southeastern Conference and Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston agreed to leave the American Athletic Conference for the Big 12. The Big 12 also added BYU.

The American has added Alabama-Birmingham, Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, North Texas, Rice and Texas-San Antonio from Conference USA.

Conference USA has in turn added Liberty, New Mexico State, Sam Houston State and Jacksonville State.

