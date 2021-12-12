© 2021
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Former KLRE/KUAR staffer shares experience of meeting musician Michael Nesmith

KUAR | By Michael Hibblen
Published December 12, 2021 at 7:51 PM CST
2019-Mike_Nesmith-Regina_Scruggs-signing-1200.jpg
Regina Scruggs
Michael Nesmith signs a poster on Nov. 3, 2019 for former KLRE/KUAR Program Director Regina Scruggs in Hollywood, Calif. The poster was for a concert Scruggs had seen Nesmith play with the Monkees 52 years earlier.

Michael Nesmith, best known for being a member of the made-for-television rock band the Monkees, died Friday of natural causes, the Associated Press reported. He was 78.

The singer-songwriter stood out from the band with his Texas accent and had the strongest musical abilities of a group created by TV executives with a formula designed to appeal to Beatles fans. After a two-year run, the program ended in 1968, but Nesmith went on to have several other successful careers.

Former KLRE/KUAR Program Director Regina Scruggs was only 11-years-old when she saw the Monkees perform in 1967 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. 52 years later, she met Nesmith after a concert in California and shared with him her recollections of that earlier show, including Scruggs and other teenybopper Monkees fans booing a then little-known opening performer named Jimi Hendrix.

2019-Mike_Nesmith-Regina_Scruggs-pose-1200.jpg
Michael Nesmith and Regina Scruggs on Nov. 3, 2019 after a concert in Hollywood, Calif.

Scruggs shared her experiences in an interview with KUAR’s Michael Hibblen, which can be heard above.

Tags

Local & Regional NewsArkansas Music
Michael Hibblen
Michael Hibblen is the News Director for UA Little Rock Public Radio. He oversees local news coverage for KUAR, working with the staff to plan story ideas, edit news copy, and ensure accuracy and fairness in reporting. Hibblen also anchors and reports for the station.
See stories by Michael Hibblen