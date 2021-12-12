Former KLRE/KUAR staffer shares experience of meeting musician Michael Nesmith

Michael Nesmith, best known for being a member of the made-for-television rock band the Monkees, died Friday of natural causes, the Associated Press reported. He was 78.

The singer-songwriter stood out from the band with his Texas accent and had the strongest musical abilities of a group created by TV executives with a formula designed to appeal to Beatles fans. After a two-year run, the program ended in 1968, but Nesmith went on to have several other successful careers.

Former KLRE/KUAR Program Director Regina Scruggs was only 11-years-old when she saw the Monkees perform in 1967 at Forest Hills Stadium in New York. 52 years later, she met Nesmith after a concert in California and shared with him her recollections of that earlier show, including Scruggs and other teenybopper Monkees fans booing a then little-known opening performer named Jimi Hendrix.

Michael Nesmith and Regina Scruggs on Nov. 3, 2019 after a concert in Hollywood, Calif.

Scruggs shared her experiences in an interview with KUAR’s Michael Hibblen, which can be heard above.