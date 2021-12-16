Arkansas airports to receive $23 million in funding from new infrastructure law

The Federal Aviation Administration of the U.S. Department of Transportation announced Thursday it will award $2.89 billion in fiscal 2022 to 3,075 U.S. airports as a result of the new infrastructure law. In Arkansas, $23.35 million will go to 65 commercial, county and municipal airports.

The law provides $15 billion over five years for airport-related projects under the existing Airport Improvement Grant and Passenger Facility Charge programs. The money can be invested in runways, taxiways, safety and sustainability, terminal, airport-transit connections and roadway projects.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has given us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to build safer and more sustainable airports that connect individuals to jobs and communities to the world,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “With this new funding, urban, regional and rural airports across the country now can get to work on projects that have waited for years, modernizing their infrastructure and building a better America.”

In Arkansas, the largest amounts awarded in the first round of airport funding from the law will go to the three largest commercial airports in the state:

Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, $4.89 million

Northwest Arkansas National Airport in Highfill, $4.46 million

Fort Smith Regional Airport, $1.27 million

According to a news release, airports can submit proposals to the FAA for review in the coming weeks. The agency encourages applicants to prioritize projects that increase airport safety, equity and sustainability. The agency also plans to reach out to minority businesses about these opportunities at the airports.

The money will come from the Airport Infrastructure Grant program, one of three new aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. According to the FAA, the backlog of airport modernization and safety projects is $43.6 billion.

Following are some of the other Arkansas airports to receive the funding: