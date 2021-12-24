Arkansas reports 1,314 new COVID-19 cases

Arkansas was reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in cases since September.

That tops the 1,365 new cases reported in the state on Sept. 24.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that the number of cases in the state considered active rose by 633 to 8,595 on Thursday.

“I expect today to be the last day of full data until next week due to the Christmas holiday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday on Twitter. “Let’s stay safe this week as we gather with family.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has remained mostly constant at around 775 per day, according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

About 62% of people in Arkansas have gotten at least one dose the vaccination for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department reports that over 9,000 people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.