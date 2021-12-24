© 2021
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Local & Regional News

Arkansas reports 1,314 new COVID-19 cases

KUAR | By Associated Press
Published December 24, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST
Lines of cars go through a triage center Monday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock for people to be tested for the coronavirus. A spokeswoman says the average wait time has been three to four hours, with about 500 people tes
Michael Hibblen
/
KUAR News
Lines of cars go through a triage center at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock on July 13, 2020 for people to be tested for the coronavirus.

Arkansas was reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the largest one-day increase in cases since September.

That tops the 1,365 new cases reported in the state on Sept. 24.

The Arkansas Department of Health reports that the number of cases in the state considered active rose by 633 to 8,595 on Thursday.

“I expect today to be the last day of full data until next week due to the Christmas holiday,” Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Thursday on Twitter. “Let’s stay safe this week as we gather with family.”

Over the past two weeks, the rolling average number of daily new cases in Arkansas has remained mostly constant at around 775 per day, according to data from researchers at Johns Hopkins University.

About 62% of people in Arkansas have gotten at least one dose the vaccination for COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The state health department reports that over 9,000 people in Arkansas have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Local & Regional NewsArkansas COVID-19
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
