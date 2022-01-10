Arkansas to begin distributing free COVID tests shortly, governor says

Arkansas has received its first shipment of rapid at-home tests, Gov. Asa Hutchinson announced in a statement Monday. Two weeks ago, he directed the Department of Health to acquire 1.5 million tests which are to be provided to residents for free.

The initial shipment with 211,000 tests will be distributed shortly to locations around the state like libraries and public health units. The $10 million cost will be covered by existing state funding for the pandemic.

The arrival of the tests, which have been sold out at most pharmacies, comes as the state continues seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases. The department on Monday reported 4,747 new cases of people testing positive for the virus. That compares to 1,750 new infections on the same day a week ago.

Active cases on Monday grew by 1,543 since Sunday, with 61,122 people being impacted, the highest number since the start of the pandemic. 10 additional deaths were also reported.

Hospitalizations increased by 58 people for a total of 1,068 people being treated statewide. A week ago, 722 people were hospitalized with COVID-19.

To expand bed space for patients suffering from the virus, Hutchinson said he has requested $50 million from the American Rescue Plan to be distributed to hospitals statewide. The proposed plan would add 98 intensive care unit beds and 167 medical beds.

A state steering committee has approved the request, Hutchinson said, which will now need approval from the Arkansas Legislature.