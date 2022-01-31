Active COVID cases in Arkansas drop sharply, governors meet with President Biden

Arkansas reported the number of active cases of COVID-19 fell on Monday by 11,684 people, continuing an overall trend of fewer cases. But hospitalizations made only a slight dip.

The Department of Health did not report new numbers over the weekend as it made a change to a new system and said the report Monday also included data from Saturday and Sunday.

There were 8,698 new cases reported, though that number is likely higher as many people are taking at-home tests and not sharing positive results. With data suggesting recoveries are outpacing new infections, active cases dropped to 63,306 people.

Hospitalizations remain high with 1,715 people being treated statewide, a decline of five. The number of patients on ventilators increased by nine for a total of 250. There were also12 additional deaths for a toll of 9,628 since the start of the pandemic.

On Twitter, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the “steady decline in active cases and lower new cases continue to show us moving in the right direction, but we still have work to do on the vaccination front.”

The department said 7,444 additional doses were administered, while the state received 24,200 additional doses.

BI-PARTISAN GROUP OF GOVERNORS MEET

Hutchinson was in Washington, DC over the weekend for the annual winter conference of the National Governor’s Association, which he chairs. On Monday, governors met with President Joe Biden at the White House.

CNN reports Hutchinson said he told Biden the governors want to partner with the administration to “move away from the pandemic.”

“We asked the President to help give us clear guidelines on how we can return to a greater state of normality,” Hutchinson told reporters outside the West Wing, “to an endemic where you’re managing this virus like you would other illnesses in our country.”

A day earlier on NBC’s Meet the Press, Hutchinson discussed state and federal responsibilities in managing the pandemic.

“For my state and other governors, we want to make sure our testing capacity is there. We want to make sure that we have access to the therapeutics, and that’s where the federal government needs to step up,” Hutchinson said. “We need to make sure that there’s the quick production and they need to rely upon the states for the distribution.”

The meeting of governors wrapped up on Monday. Hutchinson is scheduled to hold his weekly press conference Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at the state Capitol.