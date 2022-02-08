Special election to fill vacant Arkansas state Senate seat

A Springdale city official and an attorney are facing off in a special election to fill a vacant Arkansas state Senate seat in a special election on Tuesday.

Republican Colby Fulfer and Democrat Lisa Parks are running for the state Senate District 7 seat in northwest Arkansas.

The seat had been held by former Sen. Lance Eads, a Republican who stepped down in October to take a job with a lobbying firm.

Fulfer was elected to the Springdale City Council in 2016 and served until 2020, and is the city’s chief of staff. Parks has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in Benton and Washington counties.

“19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar had run for the seat but failed to make the Republican runoff in a December primary.