Arkansas awards more than $3.6 million in outdoor recreation grants

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism is awarding more than $3.6 million to communities around the state to expand recreational opportunities.

This year there were 20 Matching Grants and 15 Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods Park Grants provided in 25 counties. A total of about $58 million has been awarded since the grants began more than three decades ago.

“With the Matching Grant, I’ve been particularly proud the last couple of years of many of our smaller cities that are experiencing deterioration of their city core that are trying to get some redevelopment,” said Outdoor Recreation Grants Program Director Matt McNair.

The grants are used for things like building parks or expanding and fixing up existing ones with playgrounds or ballfields.

“The Outdoor Recreation Grants program is a great thing for the citizens of Arkansas,” McNair added. “It is a great use of tax dollars and a lot of folks have benefited from this over the years.”

The grants are primarily funded through part of the Real Estate Transfer Tax managed by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration. In addition to creating additional recreational facilities, McNair says the grants can help local businesses by bringing more people to the areas.

Arkansas State Park Director Shea Lewis said in a press release that expanding recreational opportunities has been even more crucial during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Health officials have encouraged people to spend more time outdoors rather than be confined inside where they are more likely to contract and spread the virus.

The list of the 2022 Matching Grant recipients include:



Bald Knob (White County) to develop two picnic shelters with tables, install a new play structure with impact surfacing and improve accessibility at Collision Park and install field lighting at Bald Knob Sports Complex, $130,000.00.

Batesville (Independence County) to install a pedestrian bridge and improve access at Riverside Park, and install a new play structure at Kennedy Park, $146,004.00.

Brookland (Craighead County) to develop two new parks (Smith Street and East Ridge Parks) with pavilions, park amenities, play areas, walking trails, basketball facilities, and access, $225,000.00.

Cave City (Sharp County) to construct a new playground with accessibility and fencing at Cave City Park, $75,834.13.

Clarksville (Johnson County) to develop an all-inclusive playground and improve accessibility at Cline Park, $225,000.00.

Dumas (Desha County) to develop restroom facility, replace play equipment, widen and resurface existing walking trail, and improve access at Memorial Park, $175,000.00.

Hope (Hempstead County) to develop a new pocket park with shade structure, performance stage, benches, landscaping, accessibility and lighting, $31,480.00.

Hot Springs (Garland County) to construct a pump track at Velocity Park, $131,500.00.

Johnson (Washington County) to replace play equipment, resurface existing basketball court, and develop new restrooms, a pavilion, volleyball facility, park amenities, accessibility and fencing at Johnson City Park, $225,000.00.

Lowell (Benton County) to develop an all-inclusive playground with shade structure, accessibility and fencing at KJ Memorial Park, $225,000.00.

Mountain Home (Baxter County) to develop an all-inclusive play area, amphitheater seating, restrooms, horseshoe pits and accessibility improvements at Hickory Park, $225,000.00.

Mountain View (Stone County) to repair and refurbish existing city pool and improve playground safety and access at Stone County Recreational Complex, $90,000.00.

Mulberry (Crawford County) to develop pickleball courts and improve access at Mulberry City Park, $65,000.00.

Prairie Grove (Washington County) to develop restrooms, install new play equipment and improve access at Muddy Fork Park, $119,699.32.

Rose Bud (White County) to construct restroom facility, stage area, and improve access at Rose Bud City Park, $48,000.00.

Russellville (Pope County) to develop all-inclusive playground and improve access at Russellville City Park, $180,000.00.

Scranton (Logan County) to develop basketball facility, playground, park amenities, and access improvements at Scranton City Park, $50,000.00.

Searcy (White County) to develop access, fencing and improve site condition at Riverside Park; improve access at Searcy Sports Complex; and replace old play equipment and impact surfacing at Yancey Park, $55,000.00.

Stuttgart (Arkansas County) to develop a new pocket park with pavilion, movie screen wall, bike racks and bike station, concession facility, seating areas, native landscaping, Wi-Fi hotspot and park amenities, $195,000.00.

Valley Springs (Boone County) to construct a pavilion, improve accessibility, and install lighting, impact surfacing and park amenities at Valley Springs City Park, $91,385.43.

The list of the 2022 FUN Park Grant recipients include: