© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Republican narrowly wins Arkansas state Senate race

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published February 9, 2022 at 11:47 AM CST
fulfer.jpg
KATV News
Unofficial results show Republican Colby Fulfer narrowly won Tuesday's special election for the state Senate District 7 seat.

A Springdale city official eked out a win over his Democratic opponent in a special election Tuesday to fill a vacant state Senate seat.

Unofficial results show that Republican Colby Fulfer defeated Democrat Lisa Parks by just 34 votes for the state Senate District 7 seat in northwest Arkansas.

Parks said on Twitter that her team does not believe the outcome will change with a recount and she congratulated Fulfer on the win.

The seat had been held by former Sen. Lance Eads, a Republican who stepped down in October to take a job with a lobbying firm.

Fulfer was elected to the Springdale City Council in 2016 and served until 2020, and is the city’s chief of staff. Parks has worked more than 17 years as a public defender in Benton and Washington counties.

“19 Kids and Counting” father Jim Bob Duggar had run for the seat but failed to make the Republican runoff in a December primary.

Tags

Local & Regional News Arkansas LegislatureArkansas Politics
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press