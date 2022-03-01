© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Man suspected in death of Arkansas sergeant is captured

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published March 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM CST
Demark_Lee_Jordan.jpg
Pulaski County Sheriff's Office
/
KATV-TV
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says Demark Lee Jordan, a suspect in the shooting death of Department of Corrections Sgt. Joshua Caudell, was arrested Tuesday morning.

A man suspected in the fatal shooting of an Arkansas Department of Corrections sergeant was captured early Tuesday, authorities said.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says Demark Lee Jordan, 38, was taken into custody about 6 a.m. Authorities were searching for him in connection with Monday’s fatal shooting of Sgt. Joshua Caudell, a 29-year-old sergeant who was assisting local law enforcement.

A court hearing wasn’t immediately set for Jordan and it wasn’t known Tuesday morning whether he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.

Caudell, a married father of three children, was part of a K-9 team assisting Pulaski County deputies who were responding to a residential disturbance in Maumelle, just outside Little Rock. Authorities have said someone opened fire on responding officers, and Caudell was struck and killed.

Caudell had worked with the Department of Corrections since December 2012.

Tags

Local & Regional News Arkansas Crime
The Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by The Associated Press