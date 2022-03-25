Arkansas reports another record low unemployment rate

The Arkansas Division of Workforce Services said Friday that unemployment in February fell across the state, reaching another record low of 3.1%. The report was made in conjunction with the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS).

The decrease amounts to a tenth of a percentage point decline, from 3.2% in January to 3.1% last month. The downward trend means 459 fewer Arkansans are experiencing unemployment statewide.

Arkansas’ civilian labor force grew by 4,569, with 5,028 people joining the workforce in February, the report said.

On Twitter, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson noted unemployment reached a record low, and said the growing workforce “is critical to meet the needs of our growing economy.”

The report measured nine employment sectors and found each to be making gains in employment. Arkansas trade, transportation, and utilities added the most new jobs at 15,300. Employment in leisure and hospitality rose 10,900, with the most job gains made in food services. Transportation and warehousing added 7,200 jobs and business services increased 6,500. Educational and health services increased 1,800, and manufacturing added 1,000 jobs.

State unemployment reflects similar trends in national unemployment data. Last month, the national unemployment rate was 3.8 percent, which was two tenths of a percent decrease from 4 percent in January. In February of 2020, before the COVID-19 pandemic, the unemployment rate was 3.5 percent.