Pulaski County election commissioner resigns citing health concerns

Susan Inman, the Democratic Party’s representative on the Pulaski County Election Commission, resigned from her position Friday citing health concerns. In May 2021, Inman was elected to the position by the Pulaski County Democratic Party.

With primary elections taking place in the next two months, Inman said important decisions need to be made about voting locations. These decisions will not only impact Democratic voters, she said, but all voters in the county.

The Democratic Party of Pulaski County will meet on May 2 to elect Inman’s replacement, according to a press release. Due to party bylaws, there must be a 30 day time period between announcing an election and holding the election.

In an email to supporters on Sunday, the party noted the next meeting of the three-member commission is coming up on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Pulaski County Regional Building. It asked for Democrats to attend the meeting “to help ensure that the Election Commission does not take advantage of this time where we are without representation.”

The primary election in Arkansas is scheduled for May 24. Any runoff elections that are needed will take place on June 21.

According to the commission’s website, Inman was the founder and first president of the Arkansas County Election Commissions Association. She volunteered with the U.S. Department of State as an election observer to study voting in eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

In 2018, Inman was the Democratic candidate in the Arkansas Secretary of State race, which was won by John Thurston, a Republican.