© 2022
Public Radio from UA Little Rock
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local & Regional News

Pulaski County election commissioner resigns citing health concerns

KUAR | By Ronak Patel
Published April 3, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT
Susan_Inman.jpg
Democratic Party of Arkansas
Democratic Party Election Commissioner Susan Inman announced Friday she was resigning her position.

Susan Inman, the Democratic Party’s representative on the Pulaski County Election Commission, resigned from her position Friday citing health concerns. In May 2021, Inman was elected to the position by the Pulaski County Democratic Party.

With primary elections taking place in the next two months, Inman said important decisions need to be made about voting locations. These decisions will not only impact Democratic voters, she said, but all voters in the county.

The Democratic Party of Pulaski County will meet on May 2 to elect Inman’s replacement, according to a press release. Due to party bylaws, there must be a 30 day time period between announcing an election and holding the election.

In an email to supporters on Sunday, the party noted the next meeting of the three-member commission is coming up on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. at the Pulaski County Regional Building. It asked for Democrats to attend the meeting “to help ensure that the Election Commission does not take advantage of this time where we are without representation.”

The primary election in Arkansas is scheduled for May 24. Any runoff elections that are needed will take place on June 21.

According to the commission’s website, Inman was the founder and first president of the Arkansas County Election Commissions Association. She volunteered with the U.S. Department of State as an election observer to study voting in eastern Europe, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

In 2018, Inman was the Democratic candidate in the Arkansas Secretary of State race, which was won by John Thurston, a Republican.

Tags

Local & Regional News Arkansas Politics
Ronak Patel
Ronak Patel is a reporter for KUAR News, and focuses on the state Legislature and the governor’s administration.
See stories by Ronak Patel