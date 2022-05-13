© 2022
Local & Regional News

Several injured in shooting following Arkansas high school graduation

KUAR | By The Associated Press
Published May 13, 2022 at 7:44 AM CDT
Police respond to a shooting Thursday night outside the Hot Springs Convention Center.

Police say several people were injured after a large fight broke out and shots were fired outside of an Arkansas convention center where a graduation ceremony had taken place.

The shooting happened Thursday night outside of the Hot Springs Convention Center, which had hosted a graduation ceremony for Hot Springs World Class High School. A police spokesman says the fight and shooting happened in a parking lot and “multiple people” were injured.

No arrests have been announced. The school district says no current students or graduates were involved.

